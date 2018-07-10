Mitch Sherman: Reality Shows and Husker Football Intrigue By chris.schmidt | Jul 10, 2018 @ 6:32 PM ESPN’s Mitch Sherman drops by to talk about Schmidt and Colton’s new idea for a TV show, how Stanley Morgan Jr. will perform this season, Nebraska’s most intriguing game and Harbaugh’s antics. https://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/071018-Hour-1-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Ralph Brown: Secondary Improvement, Stanley Morgan Jr. and Motivation Rick Pizzo: Tiger-Phil, Big Ten Expectations and Getting Better Bill Doleman: Tommie Frazier, Today’s Recruiting and Bill Byrne Jay Moore: Locker Rooms and Initiation Mike Babcock: The Hype Train and Defensive Improvements Brandon Vogel: Split Locker Rooms and Year-Round Entertainment