Who is Nebraska’s Offense and Defense Going to Be?
By chris.schmidt
|
May 29, 2018 @ 6:42 PM

We get into how good Nebraska’s offense can be in Year One, who is going to be the front-runner and can the offense carry the defense if they aren’t quite ready for the Big Ten.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Houston’s Failure to Launch Jacob Padilla: Big Ten Basketball, Husker Roster and Recruituing Mitch Sherman: Selection Monday, Baseball and Tim Miles Weekend Edition with Gary Sharp Weekend Edition with Brandon Vogel Cedric Golden talks NBA Playoffs and Texas Football