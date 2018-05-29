Who is Nebraska’s Offense and Defense Going to Be? By chris.schmidt | May 29, 2018 @ 6:42 PM We get into how good Nebraska’s offense can be in Year One, who is going to be the front-runner and can the offense carry the defense if they aren’t quite ready for the Big Ten. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/052918-Hour-1-Seg-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Houston’s Failure to Launch Jacob Padilla: Big Ten Basketball, Husker Roster and Recruituing Mitch Sherman: Selection Monday, Baseball and Tim Miles Weekend Edition with Gary Sharp Weekend Edition with Brandon Vogel Cedric Golden talks NBA Playoffs and Texas Football