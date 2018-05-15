What Does Nebraska Need To Do To Catch The Champ?
By chris.schmidt
|
May 15, 2018 @ 6:57 PM

We talk sports gambling, how Nebraska can get over the Wisconsin/Iowa hump and how the Huskers can compete with crossover foes.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jeff Smith: NBA Conference Finals, Tyronn Lue and Gambling Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Mitch Sherman: Chasing the Champ, Roster Talk and Gambling Attorney Vince Powers on the Legalization of Sports Gambling Monday’s With Charlie Gone Gamblin’