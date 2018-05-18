We’ve Got Options
By chris.schmidt
|
May 18, 2018 @ 8:02 PM

Schmidty and Dr. Petey discuss the talent level on this Nebraska team and how well they can compete in the upcoming season.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NBA Insider Chris Ekstrand talks postseason hoops Saltdogs Season Preview Bill Doleman: Frank Solich, Husker Rivalries and NBA Playoffs Brandon Vogel talks Noah Vedral, Frost/Saban and Unity Council Lars Anderson on Saban’s UCF Comments and Non-Conference Scheduling Non-Conference Wish List