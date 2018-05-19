Weekend Edition with The Iron Horse
By chris.schmidt
|
May 19, 2018 @ 9:11 AM

Gary Sharp joins the show to discuss the complexity of Nebraska baseball and their struggle, Royal Wedding hot takes and Frank Solich.

