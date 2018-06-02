Weekend Edition with The Iron Horse
By chris.schmidt
|
Jun 2, 2018 @ 9:15 AM

Gary Sharp joins the show to discuss Vaha Vainuku, grad transfers at cornerback, the Husker schedule reveal and the J.R. moment of Husker football.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Weekend Edition with Brandon Vogel Bill Doleman: Nebrasketball Expectations, NBA Playoffs and Golden Knights Parker Gabriel talks Husker Game Times and Walk-ons Mondays with Charlie Brandon Vogel: Schedule Times, Win Expectations and Hart Lee Dykes Burner Accounts and Conference Matchups.