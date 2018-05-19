Weekend Edition with Brandon Vogel By chris.schmidt | May 19, 2018 @ 9:07 AM Hail Varsity’s Brandon Vogel makes his second stop this week to talk about Frost/Saban, UCF play style, gambling and motivation. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/051918-H2-S1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Weekend Edition with The Iron Horse We’ve Got Options NBA Insider Chris Ekstrand talks postseason hoops Saltdogs Season Preview Bill Doleman: Frank Solich, Husker Rivalries and NBA Playoffs Brandon Vogel talks Noah Vedral, Frost/Saban and Unity Council