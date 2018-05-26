Weekend Edition with Brandon Vogel
By chris.schmidt
|
May 26, 2018 @ 9:10 AM

Brandon Vogel of Hail Varsity joins us for his second time this week to talk quarterbacks, barbecuing and takeaways from Frost’s first UCF team vs. Big Ten opponents.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Weekend Edition with Gary Sharp Cedric Golden talks NBA Playoffs and Texas Football Bill Doleman talks Nebraska’s Expectations and the NBA Playoffs Greg Smith: Recruits, Chip Kelly and Commit Watch Jay Moore on the NFL Protests and Frost’s Blackshirt Approach Mike Leach: Traveling Abroad, Ghost Stories and Bill Moos