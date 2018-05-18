Saltdogs Season Preview
By chris.schmidt
|
May 18, 2018 @ 7:54 PM

President and GM of the Saltdogs Charlie Meyer joins the program on the Saltdogs opening day to talk some ball and discuss Coach Frost throwing out the first pitch.

