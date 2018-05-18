Saltdogs Season Preview By chris.schmidt | May 18, 2018 @ 7:54 PM President and GM of the Saltdogs Charlie Meyer joins the program on the Saltdogs opening day to talk some ball and discuss Coach Frost throwing out the first pitch. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-1-Seg-3-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT We’ve Got Options NBA Insider Chris Ekstrand talks postseason hoops Bill Doleman: Frank Solich, Husker Rivalries and NBA Playoffs Brandon Vogel talks Noah Vedral, Frost/Saban and Unity Council Lars Anderson on Saban’s UCF Comments and Non-Conference Scheduling Non-Conference Wish List