Recruiting Recon with Greg Smith
By chris.schmidt
|
May 11, 2018 @ 6:39 PM

Hail Varsity’s recruiting analyst Greg Smith discusses where in the world Ryan Held is, the hybrid position, the 500-mile radius and the relationship with Iowa Western.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bill Doleman: Frost and Newness, Armon Gates and Vegas Mike Babcock: Husker Baseball, Self-Proclamation and The Osborne Mentality Brandon Vogel: Frost-UCF, Coaching Expectations and Head Coach Rankings Dr. Rob Zatechka: Spring Ball, B1G West Physicality and Leadership Jay Moore: Frost, Randy Gregory and The Players Avoiding Missteps