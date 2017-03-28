Oakland Raiders Moving to Vegas

Sometime in the not distant future, they will become the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL owners approved the Raiders’ move to Vegas 31-1 at the league meetings in Phoenix. Miami was the lone no vote. Raiders fans have had mixed emotions about the move because the fan base has a strong presence outside of Oakland but the team will no longer call Oakland its home.

Until the move, likely in 2020, Mark Davis’ team still belongs to Oakland. Davis insists the club should still be considered a part of the Bay Area community.