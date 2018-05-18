NBA Insider Chris Ekstrand talks postseason hoops By chris.schmidt | May 18, 2018 @ 7:56 PM NBA Insider and Scout Chris Ekstrand dives into the NBA Playoffs and gives his analysis, thoughts and predictions on the matchups. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-2-Seg-2-3.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT We’ve Got Options Saltdogs Season Preview Bill Doleman: Frank Solich, Husker Rivalries and NBA Playoffs Brandon Vogel talks Noah Vedral, Frost/Saban and Unity Council Lars Anderson on Saban’s UCF Comments and Non-Conference Scheduling Non-Conference Wish List