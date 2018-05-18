NBA Insider Chris Ekstrand talks postseason hoops
By chris.schmidt
|
May 18, 2018 @ 7:56 PM

NBA Insider and Scout Chris Ekstrand dives into the NBA Playoffs and gives his analysis, thoughts and predictions on the matchups.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

We’ve Got Options Saltdogs Season Preview Bill Doleman: Frank Solich, Husker Rivalries and NBA Playoffs Brandon Vogel talks Noah Vedral, Frost/Saban and Unity Council Lars Anderson on Saban’s UCF Comments and Non-Conference Scheduling Non-Conference Wish List