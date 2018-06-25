Monday’s With Charlie By chris.schmidt | Jun 25, 2018 @ 5:39 PM Coach Charlie McBride dives into the aspects of player development and turning them into athletes, having faith within the team and a special birthday surprise he got as a coach at Nebraska. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Hour-2-Seg-1-10.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Greg Smith Recaps Friday Night Lights Pt. 2 and Talks Potential Commits Gary Sharp: Dave Van Horn and the CWS Bill Doleman: NBA Draft, LeBron’s Destination and Nebraska Being a Basketball State Parker Gabriel: Newest Husker Commit, Friday Night Lights Pt. 2 and More Jeremiah Sirles vs. Jake Cotton: The Pool Incident Jeremiah Sirles: The Program and Transitioning to Carolina