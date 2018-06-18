Monday’s With Charlie By chris.schmidt | Jun 18, 2018 @ 5:28 PM Blackshirt Charlie McBride joins the show to discuss earning Blackshirts and different defensive schemes he ran during his coaching career. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Hour-2-Seg-1-7.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Greg Smith Recaps Friday Night Lights and Talks Potential Recruits Christ Elgert Recaps the U.S. Open Weekend Edition With Brandon Vogel Erin Sorensen Talks Returning to Hail Varsity and Some Husker Football Bill Doleman: Frost/Florida, New NCAA Rules and some NBA Talk Mike Babcock: Friday Night Lights, Running Back Room and More