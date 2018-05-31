Mondays with Charlie
By chris.schmidt
|
May 31, 2018 @ 6:17 PM

Coach Charlie McBride joins us on a Thursday after the holiday weekend. He talks about Nebraska’s schedule, momentum-changing games and how the Blackshirt tradition will continue with this staff.

