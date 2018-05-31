Mondays with Charlie By chris.schmidt | May 31, 2018 @ 6:17 PM Coach Charlie McBride joins us on a Thursday after the holiday weekend. He talks about Nebraska’s schedule, momentum-changing games and how the Blackshirt tradition will continue with this staff. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/053118-Hour-2-Seg-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Brandon Vogel: Schedule Times, Win Expectations and Hart Lee Dykes Burner Accounts and Conference Matchups. Derek Peterson: Husker Photo Shoot, Burner Accounts and Predictions Brad Edwards talks Huskers Schedule and Favorite Stadiums Houston’s Failure to Launch Who is Nebraska’s Offense and Defense Going to Be?