Monday’s With Charlie By chris.schmidt | May 14, 2018 @ 6:05 PM Coach Charlie McBride joins the program to talk about his experience with point shavings and other sketchy moments in games. And, Coach hits on the Nebraska/Oklahoma Rivalry. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-2-Seg-1-4.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT What Does Nebraska Need To Do To Catch The Champ? Jeff Smith: NBA Conference Finals, Tyronn Lue and Gambling Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Mitch Sherman: Chasing the Champ, Roster Talk and Gambling Attorney Vince Powers on the Legalization of Sports Gambling Gone Gamblin’