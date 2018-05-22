Mitch Sherman Talks Scheduling and Darin Erstad By chris.schmidt | May 22, 2018 @ 6:33 PM ESPN’s Mitch Sherman is back home from Bristol to talk about the Big Ten football schedule, who he wants to see Nebraska play and the status of Nebraska baseball with Darin Erstad. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/052218-Hour-1-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Drew Gooden: NBA, LeBron and Filet Mignon Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Greg Smith: Recruiting Update Monday’s With Charlie Jay Moore Talks Filling Gaps and the Unity Council Center of Attention