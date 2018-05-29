Mitch Sherman: Selection Monday, Baseball and Tim Miles By chris.schmidt | May 29, 2018 @ 6:13 PM ESPN’s Mitch Sherman stops by to talk about the teams that were selected for baseball’s field 0f 64, teams that would be exciting to watch in the regionals, who got hosed and Tim Miles getting all three players back. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/052918-Hour-1-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Houston’s Failure to Launch Who is Nebraska’s Offense and Defense Going to Be? Jacob Padilla: Big Ten Basketball, Husker Roster and Recruituing Weekend Edition with Gary Sharp Weekend Edition with Brandon Vogel Cedric Golden talks NBA Playoffs and Texas Football