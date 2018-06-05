Mitch Sherman: Quarterbacks, New Commits and Stetson By chris.schmidt | Jun 5, 2018 @ 6:08 PM ESPN’s Mitch Sherman joins us to talk about Nebraska’s newest commits, who could be the quarterback for Coach Frost, win totals and Super Regional baseball. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/060518-Hour-1-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Luke McCaffery, the Newest Husker Quarterback Commit Jay Moore: Going the JUCO Route and Ditching Football for Baseball Money Husker Wrestling Coach Mark Manning talks Final X Coach McBride: QB Development under Frost and Favorite Competitors Greg Smith on Nebraska’s Recent Commits Weekend Edition with The Iron Horse