Mitch Sherman: CWS, Huskers and More By chris.schmidt | Jun 20, 2018 @ 2:44 PM ESPN’s Mitch Sherman gives us his thoughts and prediction on the College World Series, plus he dives into some Husker football. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/061918-Hour-1-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Jeremiah Sirles vs. Jake Cotton: The Pool Incident Jeremiah Sirles: The Program and Transitioning to Carolina Gerry DiNardo: Team Building, Nebraska’s Eighth Year and Coach Osborne Brad Edwards: Top Four Coaches, Frost and Nebraska on College GameDay Brandon Vogel: Stanley Morgan, Coach Verduzco and Under The Radar Players Rick Pizzo: Huskers Grade, Strength & Conditioning and Ideal Martini Partner