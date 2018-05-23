Mike Leach: Traveling Abroad, Ghost Stories and Bill Moos By chris.schmidt | May 23, 2018 @ 5:40 PM Washington State Head Coach, a.k.a “The Pirate,” Mike Leach, comes on the show to talk about his experience traveling around the world, staying in haunted rooms and his thoughts on Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-2-Seg-1-9.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Jay Moore on the NFL Protests and Frost’s Blackshirt Approach Derek Peterson talks Most Intriguing Husker and the NBA Playoffs Mitch Sherman Talks Scheduling and Darin Erstad Drew Gooden: NBA, LeBron and Filet Mignon Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Greg Smith: Recruiting Update