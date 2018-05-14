Mike Babcock talks Husker Baseball Standings and Struggles By chris.schmidt | May 14, 2018 @ 5:03 PM Hail Varsity’s Mike Babcock hops on the show to give an update about Nebraska’s chances of making the Big Ten Tournament, and also discusses what has been the source of their issues. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-1-Seg-2-4.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT What Does Nebraska Need To Do To Catch The Champ? Jeff Smith: NBA Conference Finals, Tyronn Lue and Gambling Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Mitch Sherman: Chasing the Champ, Roster Talk and Gambling Attorney Vince Powers on the Legalization of Sports Gambling Monday’s With Charlie