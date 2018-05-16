Lars Anderson on Saban’s UCF Comments and Non-Conference Scheduling By chris.schmidt | May 16, 2018 @ 6:06 PM The Athletic’s Lars Anderson joins the program to share his two cents on Nick Saban’s remarks on UCF’s self-proclaimed National Championship. Plus, Anderson says what matchups he would love to see for the Huskers. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-2-Seg-1-5.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Non-Conference Wish List Greg Smith: Maurice Washington update, Huskers offers and more What Does Nebraska Need To Do To Catch The Champ? Jeff Smith: NBA Conference Finals, Tyronn Lue and Gambling Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Mitch Sherman: Chasing the Champ, Roster Talk and Gambling