Joel Makovicka: Husker Recruiting, Transitions and his Glory Days By chris.schmidt | Jun 6, 2018 @ 5:40 PM Husker Hall of Fame Full Back Joel Makovicka, talks about Nebraska's recruiting process, what kind of transition he expects to see from the Huskers this season and reminisces on his time spent playing for the Big Red. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Hour-2-Seg-2-1.mp3