Jessica Shepard To Transfer From Huskers

Two-time All-Big Ten center Jessica Shepard says she plans to leave Nebraska to transfer to another school.

Shepard made the announcement in a joint statement with coach Amy Williams on Monday. Shepard says she appreciates the support of her coaches and teammates, but moving to another school would be best for her future. She had no additional comment.

Shepard was the 2016 Big Ten freshman of the year, and she was a second-team all-conference pick this season. She scored 1,112 points in two seasons, the fastest a player has reached 1,000 in program history.

She averaged 18.6 points and 9.8 rebounds as the Cornhuskers went 7-22.

Shepard must sit out next season under transfer rules and then would have two years of eligibility.