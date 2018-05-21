Jay Moore Talks Filling Gaps and the Unity Council
By chris.schmidt
|
May 21, 2018 @ 5:02 PM

Former Blackshirt Husker and NFL Pro Jay Moore joins the show to talk about who he thinks can replace Nebraska’s center position along with other key spots on the roster, and talks about his experience with the Huskers Unity Council.

