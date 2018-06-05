Jay Moore: Going the JUCO Route and Ditching Football for Baseball Money By chris.schmidt | Jun 5, 2018 @ 6:18 PM Former Blackshirt and NFLer Jay Moore stopped by to talk about recruiting JUCO players, who the best former-Husker golfers are, Kyler Murray’s tough decision and being disinvited from the White House. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/060518-Hour-2-Seg-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Luke McCaffery, the Newest Husker Quarterback Commit Mitch Sherman: Quarterbacks, New Commits and Stetson Husker Wrestling Coach Mark Manning talks Final X Coach McBride: QB Development under Frost and Favorite Competitors Greg Smith on Nebraska’s Recent Commits Weekend Edition with The Iron Horse