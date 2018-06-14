Jay Moore: Blackshirt Privileges, Frost in Florida and more By chris.schmidt | Jun 14, 2018 @ 5:53 PM Former Blackshirt and NFL Pro Jay Moore, joins the program to talk about the fear of losing your Blackshirt and the possibility of Frost coaching at Florida and how close that deal was. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Hour-2-Seg-2-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Brandon Vogel talks Coach Verduzco and Marty Smith With Coach Frost Greg Smith: Recruiting Update Barry Alvarez on All Things Huskers, as well as Badger Talk Derek Peterson Talks New NCAA Redshirt and Transfer Rules Jamie Belt on Training Bud Crawford and Meeting with Zach Duval Mitch Sherman talks College World Series and the Husker Nation Tour