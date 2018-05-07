Jacob Padilla talks Nebrasketball Hire By chris.schmidt | May 7, 2018 @ 6:06 PM Hail Varsity’s Jacob Padilla joins the program to discuss the newest member of the Huskers Men’s Basketball coaching staff. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-1-Seg-3.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT David Gustafson: NU-Creighton Baseball, Spring Football and Walk-Ons Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Mitch Sherman: Joe Burrow, Nebraska QBs and Husker Baseball De’Mornay Pierson-El: NFL, Redskins and his Nebraska Experience Monday’s With Charlie Greg Smith on New Husker Recruit