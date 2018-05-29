Jacob Padilla: Big Ten Basketball, Husker Roster and Recruituing By chris.schmidt | May 29, 2018 @ 6:29 PM Hail Varsity’s Jacob Padilla discusses how good the Big Ten could be next year, who Nebraska will have to rely on to produce, 27-straight misses doesn’t mean panic to Plan B and who is targeted on the Huskers’ recruiting trail. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/052918-Hour-2-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Houston’s Failure to Launch Who is Nebraska’s Offense and Defense Going to Be? Mitch Sherman: Selection Monday, Baseball and Tim Miles Weekend Edition with Gary Sharp Weekend Edition with Brandon Vogel Cedric Golden talks NBA Playoffs and Texas Football