Husker Wrestling Coach Mark Manning talks Final X
By chris.schmidt
|
Jun 4, 2018 @ 6:01 PM

Coach Mark Manning gives details on the bouts for Final X, which will include renowned wrestlers such as Jordan Burroughs and James Green.

