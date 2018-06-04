Husker Wrestling Coach Mark Manning talks Final X By chris.schmidt | Jun 4, 2018 @ 6:01 PM Coach Mark Manning gives details on the bouts for Final X, which will include renowned wrestlers such as Jordan Burroughs and James Green. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Hour-2-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Coach McBride: QB Development under Frost and Favorite Competitors Greg Smith on Nebraska’s Recent Commits Weekend Edition with The Iron Horse Weekend Edition with Brandon Vogel Bill Doleman: Nebrasketball Expectations, NBA Playoffs and Golden Knights Parker Gabriel talks Husker Game Times and Walk-ons