High School HOF

Come check out the new Nebraska High School Sports Hall Of Fame and get FREE autographs from former Husker football coach Tom Osborne, former Husker softball star Peaches James, and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch 4-6pm Friday September 9th. Meet these high school hall of famers and learn more about great athletes and great moments in Nebraska high school sports history.

The Hall of Fame is located on the north side of Haymarket Park with lots of free parking. Turn in off Sun Valley or take Charleston under I-180 to get there.

Click here to learn more about the Hall Of Fame: www.NebHallOfFame.org