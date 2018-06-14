Today on Gregath and Hooks, the boys talk about the big rule change in NCAA regarding red shirts. Also Bill Moos jokes about how every Big 10 coach (Urban Meyers included) are “going to see it” and we will be playing part of the Scott Frost interview with Marty Smith. We’ll be ringing up our good friend Erin Sorensen(Land of 10) on this and any other Husker talk. All this and more on Gregath and Hooks.

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-show-podcast-june-14-2018-hour-1

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-sow-podcast-june-14-2018-hour-2