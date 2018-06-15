Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June 15 2018
By Andrew Anderson
|
Jun 15, 2018 @ 11:01 AM

Today on “Hooksy and Friends”, Bill and special guest Thew Malone of the Husker Army talk about Huskers especially on Bill Moos comments and Scott Frost’s interview with Marty Smith. They’ll also be talking to Brian Christophersen (Husker 24/7) and Nate Clouse (Husker Online) and this and more Husker talk. We’ll also be getting some company from former Husker Dr. Dane Todd  and Movie Time with Matt Quintaro. All this and more on Gregath and Hooks.

 

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-show-podcast-jun-15-2018-hour-1

 

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-june-15-2018-hour-2

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gregath and Hooks Sow Podcast June 14 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June 13 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June 12 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June 11 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June – 8 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June – 7 2018