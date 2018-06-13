Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June 13 2018

Today on Lincoln’s most beloved sports show, Gregath and Hooks talk Bill Moos’s comments on his expectations for the Husker team and Husker fans. The boys will also be talking NBA with Jamineson Welsh (Believe the Hype NBA) on the post season of the NBA and Lebron James future. Also talking to Robin Washut (Husker Online) on Huskers and the NY Giants wasting Eli Manning’s prime. All this and more on Gregath and Hooks.

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-show-june-13-2018-hour-1

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-show-podcast-hour-2