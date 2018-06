The boys talk Phil Steele’s predictions for the upcoming college football season and his prediction for Martinez starting for the Husker’s and getting them 4th place in the Big Ten West. Also talking about the new dynasty that has begun for Golden State Warriors and the future of Lebron James.

