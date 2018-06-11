Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June 11 2018
By Andrew Anderson
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

On today’s episode of Gregath and Hooks the boys talk Bud Crawford’s win against Jeff Horn and the hype around him, the Warriors winning the NBA finals and what that could mean for Lebron James, and also a CBS story on  Eli’s prime being wasted by his organization. The boys will also be talking with Mike Schaefer on the Huskers. All this and more on Gregath and Hooks.

 

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-june-6-2018-hour-1

 

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-june-11-2018-hour-2

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June – 8 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June – 7 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June – 6 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June – 5 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June – 4 2018 Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June – 1 2018