Gregath and Hooks Show Podcast June 11 2018

On today’s episode of Gregath and Hooks the boys talk Bud Crawford’s win against Jeff Horn and the hype around him, the Warriors winning the NBA finals and what that could mean for Lebron James, and also a CBS story on Eli’s prime being wasted by his organization. The boys will also be talking with Mike Schaefer on the Huskers. All this and more on Gregath and Hooks.

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-june-6-2018-hour-1

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-june-11-2018-hour-2