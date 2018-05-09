Gregath and Hooks Podcast May 9 2018 Hour 1 and 2

Today on Gregath and Hooks, Ohio State QB Joe Burrow has now become a free agent, and what that could possibly mean for the Huskers(Or other NCAA teams). Also interviewing Bobby Brown, manager of our Lincoln Saltdogs about this upcoming season. The boys will also be interviewing Robin Washut (Husker Online) on Armon Gates, the Huskers’ new assistant coach for the basketball program. Later we’ll be catching up with Jamineson Welsh (Believe the Hype/NBA) on current NBA action. All this and more on Gregath and Hooks.

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-may-9-2018-hour-1

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-may-9-2018-hour-2