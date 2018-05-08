Gregath and Hooks Podcast May 8 2018 Hours 1 and 2

Good news for our Husker basketball team as they just got a new assistant coach to replace Kenya Hunter after his departure. Armon Gates has left Northwestern to join Tim Miles and the Husker’s Basketball program, which is good since Gates is noteworthy recruiter. Also talking NBA with the Raptors struggling to beat Lebron James and the Cavaliers to reach the finals. Also catching up with Adam Carriker (Carriker Chronicles) about Huskers and his cage match with Nick. All this and more on Gregath and Hooks.

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-may-8-2018-hour-1