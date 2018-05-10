Gregath and Hooks Podcast May 10 2018 Hour 1 and 2

Husker Nick and Hooksy talk NBA as the Celtics beat the 76ers last night leading to the match up of Celtics vs the Cavaliers and the Warriors vs the Rockets. David Wingett, a Winnebago grad who led his school to the 2015 C-1 championship, has joined up with Memphis U. This is leaving Nebraskans wondering on why Coach Miles didn’t go recruit him. The boys will also be dissecting CBS Sports Jason La Canfora’s prediction for which teams go to the next Super Bowl. Also of interest, CBS just released what coaches rank in College Football and Scott Frost is on it! All this and more on Gregath and Hooks.

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-may-10-2018-hour-1

https://soundcloud.com/kfor-radio/gregath-and-hooks-podcast-may-10-2018-hour-2

(Please note that due to technical issues, we had to replay our interview with Jamineson Welsh from yesterday)