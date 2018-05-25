Greg Smith: Recruits, Chip Kelly and Commit Watch By chris.schmidt | May 25, 2018 @ 5:02 PM Hail Varsity Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith, comes on the show to discuss potential recruits, talks some Chip Kelly and tells us who will be visiting Lincoln this weekend. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/HOur-1-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Cedric Golden talks NBA Playoffs and Texas Football Bill Doleman talks Nebraska’s Expectations and the NBA Playoffs Jay Moore on the NFL Protests and Frost’s Blackshirt Approach Mike Leach: Traveling Abroad, Ghost Stories and Bill Moos Derek Peterson talks Most Intriguing Husker and the NBA Playoffs Mitch Sherman Talks Scheduling and Darin Erstad