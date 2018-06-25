Greg Smith Recaps Friday Night Lights Pt. 2 and Talks Potential Commits
By chris.schmidt
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 4:51 PM

Hail Varsity’s Recruiting Analyst, Greg Smith, recaps part two of Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights camp, which players impressed him and what to expect out of potential commits.

