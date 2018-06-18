Greg Smith Recaps Friday Night Lights and Talks Potential Recruits By chris.schmidt | Jun 18, 2018 @ 5:40 PM Hail Varsity’s Recruiting Analyst, Greg Smith, dives into how the first Friday Night Lights camp went, who participated and which players the Huskers are looking into. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Hour-2-Seg-2-4.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Monday’s With Charlie Christ Elgert Recaps the U.S. Open Weekend Edition With Brandon Vogel Erin Sorensen Talks Returning to Hail Varsity and Some Husker Football Bill Doleman: Frost/Florida, New NCAA Rules and some NBA Talk Mike Babcock: Friday Night Lights, Running Back Room and More