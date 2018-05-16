Greg Smith: Maurice Washington update, Huskers offers and more By chris.schmidt | May 16, 2018 @ 5:03 PM Hail Varsity’s Recruiting Analyst, Greg Smith, gives us insight on future Husker running back Maurice Washington’s sticky situation and also tells us how many offers Nebraska has been sending out. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-1-Seg-2-5.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Lars Anderson on Saban’s UCF Comments and Non-Conference Scheduling Non-Conference Wish List What Does Nebraska Need To Do To Catch The Champ? Jeff Smith: NBA Conference Finals, Tyronn Lue and Gambling Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Mitch Sherman: Chasing the Champ, Roster Talk and Gambling