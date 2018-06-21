Gerry DiNardo: Team Building, Nebraska’s Eighth Year and Coach Osborne
By chris.schmidt
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 6:20 PM

BTN’s Gerry DiNardo joins the show to discuss military-style training, team building philosophy, expectations for Nebraska when they joined the Big Ten, Mike Riley, meeting Coach Tom Osborne and the tale of Rudy at Notre Dame.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jeremiah Sirles vs. Jake Cotton: The Pool Incident Jeremiah Sirles: The Program and Transitioning to Carolina Brad Edwards: Top Four Coaches, Frost and Nebraska on College GameDay Brandon Vogel: Stanley Morgan, Coach Verduzco and Under The Radar Players Rick Pizzo: Huskers Grade, Strength & Conditioning and Ideal Martini Partner Mitch Sherman: CWS, Huskers and More