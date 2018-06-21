Gerry DiNardo: Team Building, Nebraska’s Eighth Year and Coach Osborne By chris.schmidt | Jun 21, 2018 @ 6:20 PM BTN’s Gerry DiNardo joins the show to discuss military-style training, team building philosophy, expectations for Nebraska when they joined the Big Ten, Mike Riley, meeting Coach Tom Osborne and the tale of Rudy at Notre Dame. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/062118-Hour-2-Seg-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Jeremiah Sirles vs. Jake Cotton: The Pool Incident Jeremiah Sirles: The Program and Transitioning to Carolina Brad Edwards: Top Four Coaches, Frost and Nebraska on College GameDay Brandon Vogel: Stanley Morgan, Coach Verduzco and Under The Radar Players Rick Pizzo: Huskers Grade, Strength & Conditioning and Ideal Martini Partner Mitch Sherman: CWS, Huskers and More