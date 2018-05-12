Gary Sharp: Husker Baseball, The QB Room and Players to Watch By chris.schmidt | May 12, 2018 @ 9:07 AM The Iron Horse joins the guys to discuss a struggling baseball season, one thing he would fix, Joe Burrow and the QB Room, and who are some names to keep an eye on when fall practice starts. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/051218-Hour-2-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Brandon Vogel: Patience and Michigan-Harbaugh Weekend Edition with Mark Kraynak Recruiting Recon with Greg Smith Bill Doleman: Frost and Newness, Armon Gates and Vegas Mike Babcock: Husker Baseball, Self-Proclamation and The Osborne Mentality Brandon Vogel: Frost-UCF, Coaching Expectations and Head Coach Rankings