Gary Sharp: Husker Baseball, The QB Room and Players to Watch
By chris.schmidt
|
May 12, 2018 @ 9:07 AM

The Iron Horse joins the guys to discuss a struggling baseball season, one thing he would fix, Joe Burrow and the QB Room, and who are some names to keep an eye on when fall practice starts.

