Gary Barnett on In-State Recruiting in Colorado and QB Development By chris.schmidt | Jun 7, 2018 @ 6:33 PM Former Colorado and Northwestern head coach Gary Barnett joins us to give us his insight on Valor Christian, recruiting in Colorado, his philosophy on developing quarterbacks and his rivalry with Rick Neuheisel.