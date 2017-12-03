Frost Formally Introduced As Nebraska’s New Football Coach

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos (left) and new head football coach Scott Frost posing for photographers shortly after Frost's introduction news conference on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at Memorial Stadium. (Chris Schmidt-KFOR/KLMS/Hail Varsity)

The move is official.

Scott Frost was formally introduced Sunday as Nebraska’s 30th head football coach before a gathering of media, family, friends and University of Nebraska staff at Memorial Stadium.

Frost’s return to Lincoln comes after his two-year turnaround of a Central Florida football program that went 0-12 in 2015 to 12-0 and AAC champs this season.

Frost agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract.

Frost’s arrival at Nebraska has been long anticipated by fans, who have wanted unprecedented success from the 1960s to 1990s under Hall of Fame coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.

The 42-year-old Frost takes over for Mike Riley, who went 4-8 this season which saw Nebraska with the most losses since 1957, and fewest wins since 1961.

It’s not officially determined if Frost will coach Central Florida in their bowl game, but he added he would love to do it before heading back to Lincoln.

KFOR Sports Director Jeff Motz and the Associated Press contributed to this story.