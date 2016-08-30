Join Nick Gregath and Greg Smith 2.5 hours before every Nebraska home game at From Nebraska Gift Shop featuring James Arthur Vineyards, 8th and Q, for the ESPN 1480 Tailgate Show! We’ll break down the game, give you our predictions, and hook you up with great prizes! Stop out and you could get Nebraska Lottery tickets, gear from Husker Headquarters, and food from Slim Chickens!

Stop out every Husker home game and tailgate with us! The ESPN 1480 Tailgate show at From Nebraska Gift Shop featuring James Arthur Vineyards, with Nebraska Lottery, Husker Headquarters, and Slim Chickens.

GO BIG RED!!!!!!!!!