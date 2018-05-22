Drew Gooden: NBA, LeBron and Filet Mignon
By chris.schmidt
|
May 22, 2018 @ 6:29 PM

Former Jayhawk and NBA veteran Drew Gooden talks about former teammate LeBron, Cavs-Celtics, Golden State’s dismantling of the Rockets, what franchise in the NBA he calls home and the best pregame meal in the old Big 12.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mitch Sherman Talks Scheduling and Darin Erstad Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Greg Smith: Recruiting Update Monday’s With Charlie Jay Moore Talks Filling Gaps and the Unity Council Center of Attention